Bryan Cranston confirms 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot in motion

Earlier, Bryan Cranston refusal was stark when was asked about the 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot

Bryan Cranston has revealed an exciting update that Malcolm in the Middle reboot is in the works, and he is the scriptwriter.

During an interview on Watch, What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Breaking Bad alum responded to a fan's query about the possibility of Malcolm in the Middle returning.



The Emmy winner then revealed, "Yes, I would say that on a scale of 1-10, I'd say an 8 that we'll do a reunion, movie or show or something," The Honor star teased.

"And yes, we have been working on concepts of story, plots, and things like that."

This admission contrasted with the actor's previous stance on the reboot when he rejected the project.

According to the Independent, the 67-year-old dismissed the rumors that he was headlining the project, adding, "I don't need a job. I've got plenty of jobs."

Meanwhile, Malcolm in the Middle was a success story for Fox, running seven-season between 2000 and 2006.

On the same show, Cranston dusted off his impressions skills after he nailed Ariana Madix's rant against Tom Sandoval in the finale of Vanderpump Rules season 10.