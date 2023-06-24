Kate Middleton, Prince William excite tennis fans with Wimbledon post

Prince William and Princess Kate mesmerised fans as they shared a post about mega tennis event Wimbledon.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have excited the tennis professionals and fans by uploading a teasing post to their official Twitter page, seemingly announcing that they are all set to attend the upcoming tournament.



The royal couple shared a picture of a tennis court with a Wimbledon towel draped over a seat accompanied with the caption "Anyone for tennis?".

The Wimbledon championships, form July 3 to 16, has already sparked a reaction from tennis stars including Roger Federer, who replied with the words "Count me in".



Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world and is widely regarded as the most prestigious. It has been held at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London, since 1877. It is fast approaching with players looking to adjust quickly to the grass after the clay court season. Novak Djokovic is the player to beat in the men’s singles and targeting a record-equalling eighth title on Centre Court.

In the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek is the best player in the world but her best result at Wimbledon is the fourth round in 2021.

Five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams has been awarded a wild card for next month’s championships.



Ten singles wild cards have been handed to British male and female players, including Liam Broady and Katie Boulter, while Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina will be involved after she missed last year’s tournament due to her pregnancy.



Svitolina made the last four at Wimbledon in 2021 and could encounter more Russian and Belarussian players in SW19. She was booed at the French Open after not shaking hands with Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka following her quarter-final exit. Britons Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Heather Watson have also been given wild cards.

In the men’s singles Ryan Peniston has received a wild card, along with fellow Britons Arthur Fery, Jan Choinski and George Loffhagen, with the trio set to make their main draw debuts at Wimbledon.

Kate is a huge tennis fan. She's the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), but even before she took over the patronage from Queen Elizabeth in 2016, she was a regular at the famous summer tennis tournament.

