Kevin Clifton claims he QUITS work for baby daughter

Kevin Clifton is making sure to get his priorities right.

Kevin has recently revealed he's giving up all work in order to care for his six-month-old daughter.

The former Strictly professional, 40, welcomed baby Minnie with girlfriend Stacey Dooley, 36, in January.

Now after non-stop touring, the dancer revealed he wants to spend the rest of the year at home so he can be a stay at home dad.

Stacey has not announced if she'll be slowing down, however, having just completed her whirlwind book tour.

The documentary maker has been in hot demand and revealed she'd returned to work a month after giving birth.

Kevin recently admitted that the couple are keen to expand their brood and give Minnie a younger sibling.

Speaking to OK!, he said: 'Stacey’s already talking about Minnie needing a brother or a sister. I can see us having more kids if we’re lucky enough and it happens for us, but Minnie is a handful as it is at the moment!'

He added that he hoped that his children would have a similarly close bond to that of him and his younger sister Joanna Clifton.