Tom Cruise teases 'MI: 8' will beat jaw-dropping 'cliff stunt'

Tom Cruise primed up to keep fans on edge with every 'Mission Impossible' instalment

Tom Cruise is best known for upping the ante in every Mission Impossible movie.

The upcoming Dead Reckoning Part: 1's hair-raising stunt the megastar was seen riding his bike off the mountain's cliff, only to open a parachute dangerously close to the ground.

As the stunt sets the bar high, the action franchise star told Insider that he would push the ladder up in the finale.

"I'm always pushing. I just remember every time they say, 'Can you top it? Can you not top it?' we're always pushing," adding, "Every film I do, whatever genre it's in, I want to make it as entertaining as possible for that audience. I know I can do things better."

In other news, Cruise does not approve of his co-star Pom Klementieff's idea in the upcoming action movie to kick her in the stomach for the scene.

The request from Marvel came on the sequence set in Venice when her character Paris, a villain in the film, has a fight scene with the daring spy.

"I kept telling him to just kick me here," the actress told EW, referring to her guts.

"I was squeezing abs. [I said], 'You can just go for it.' He was like, 'No, no, no, no, no.' I was like, 'But it's going to help me!' But he wouldn't do it."