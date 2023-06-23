David Beckham’s grueling Olympic Day workout leaves fans in awe

David Beckham shares video of intense Olympic Day workout on Instagram, leaves fans impressed

David Beckham showcased his remarkable physical endurance by participating in a 30-minute workout session as part of the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Day campaign.

The former footballer, 48, shared a video of his exercise routine on Instagram, endorsing the Let's Move campaign that encourages individuals to incorporate daily physical activity into their lives.

David wore black sportswear while exercising in his garden, using battle ropes to work out his arms.

The video he shared on Instagram showcased his fluid and effortless movements as he completed his 30-minute exercise routine, in celebration of the launch of Let's Move.

David shared the video of his workout routine on his Instagram Stories and captioned the post as "30 minutes of exercise on Olympic Day...".

As part of the campaign, Olympians Allyson Felix, Pau Gasol, PV Sindhu, and Yusra Mardini have extended a digital invitation to people worldwide, encouraging them to join the Let's Move Olympic Day digital workout and schedule 30 minutes of physical activity with them.

It comes after he recently supported his eldest son Brooklyn after the aspiring chef got backlash for another one of his “out of touch” recipes.

Brooklyn had used nearly a bottle of expensive avocado oil to fry chicken, leading to backlash from fans.

David immediately showed his support by sharing the video on his Instagram Stories and writing, "Love some fried chicken bust."