Kim Petras talks being an artist, says transgender is not ‘all that I am’

Kim Petras, who recently released her major-label debut Feed the Beast, has opened up about the challenges she has faced in the music industry as a transgender artist.



“My purpose is to be an artist. I just so happen to be transgender, but that’s not all that I am,” Petras told PEOPLE. “It’s been a nonstop mission since I was 12 years old to do this, but I feel like I’m just beginning.”

In the last fall, Petras achieved a historic milestone when her collaboration with Sam Smith, Unholy, topped the charts, making both of them the first out trans and non-binary artists to achieve a No. 1 hit.

The song's success also earned them their first Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, marking yet another first.

Petras revealed that prior to the release of her duet with Sam Smith in September, she had been struggling to find a label to release her music. She felt stuck after her label decided to shelve another completed album.

“It was a really s---ty situation that then led to the biggest moment I’ve had in my career. I’m so happy I clawed my way back.”

“I look up to creatives who are really authentic and carve out their own lane and are unafraid,” she added.

“That’s what I try to be. I'm from the middle of nowhere. I always knew I had to carve my own way.”



