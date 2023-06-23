‘My forever summer girl’: Michael J. Fox honors wife Tracy Pollan on her birthday

Michael J. Fox pays tribute to wife Tracy who's been by his side throughout his struggle with Parkinson's disease

Michael J. Fox recently celebrated his wife Tracy Pollan's birthday on Instagram, just a few weeks before their 35th wedding anniversary.

He shared a heartwarming album of pictures, which included a lovely photo of the couple cuddling against a beautiful ocean backdrop.

"She showers the people she loves with love, she shows them the way that she feels," the Back to the Future star began his caption.

"Happy happy birthday @tracy.pollan my forever Summer girl, my love, my best friend, and the most beautiful amazing mom to our four stupendous kids."

Despite his long battle with Parkinson's disease, the 62-year-old actor expressed his love and appreciation for his wife, who has been a constant source of support. He concluded his post with the words, "Love love love you."

In a past interview on the Today show, Michael opened up about the moment he and Tracy were informed of his Parkinson's diagnosis back in 1991.

He admitted that they were both unsure of what to expect. However, Michael expressed his gratitude and admiration towards his wife for not hesitating or showing any signs of doubt during that time.

His eyes filled with tears as he recalled, "One of the things I'll always love Tracy for is that at that moment, she didn't blink."

The couple, Michael and Tracy, have four adult children whom they are very proud of - their son Sam, who is 34 years old, their twin daughters Schuyler and Aquinnah, who are 28 years old, and their youngest daughter Esmé, who is 21 years old.