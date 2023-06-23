Climate activists aim to bring London to a standstill

The group consists of ordinary people demanding the halt of all new oil and gas consents and licenses in the UK — Files/Twitter

A group of activists belonging to the Just Stop Oil movement in London are protesting against the extraction of fossil fuels and they aim to bring the metropolis to a grinding halt to make their point.

The group's aim is to cause disruption to raise awareness of their cause and pressurize the government. The group has previously disrupted sporting events and thrown tomato soup on world-famous paintings.

They have also held 150 slow marches since April of this year, which are more accessible for new members. Just Stop Oil is calling for an end to all new oil and gas exploration and is committed to continuing its protests until its demands are met.

Peter Lippiett, is leading the Just Stop Oil movement's slow marches in London, side by side with his wife.

The group is protesting against new licences for oil and gas in the North Sea, which they believe is incompatible with the 2015 UN climate change accord.

The group consists of ordinary people between 22 and 75 years old, including a retired carer, an engineer, a mental health researcher and a bar worker. The police have been responding more decisively to the marches in recent weeks, with increasing. The government has also strengthened police powers to curb demonstrations and lowered the threshold for protests deemed to cause "serious disruption".

New members of Just Stop Oil are required to undergo four hours of non-violence training before they can participate in protests. Participants are also taught how to deal with irate motorists and prepare for arrest. The group has blocked oil depots, protested in front of government buildings, signed petitions and carried out slow marches.

Despite being characterised as non-conformist extremists by the right-wing media in the UK, the protests regularly make the front pages of publications such as the Daily Mail. However, the group is committed to continuing their protests until their demands are met.