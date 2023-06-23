Collin Gosselin snips mom Kate in graduation tribute post

The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star's son Collin Gosselin avoided his mother by leaving her off of his "gratitude" post for other significant people in his life.

Collin took to Instagram late Wednesday night to share a lengthy note appreciating those who supported him in high school graduation.

He expressed his distaste for making a post about his graduation. So, “I decided to anchor this post more towards gratitude for mentors, friends, and of course family,” the caption read.

He specifically thanked her sister Hannah Gosselin for always standing by him and supporting him.



Collin also expressed his gratitude towards his father saying, "I would like to thank my dad, who has taught me so much about running into hard times and moving past them, about resilience. Thank you, Dad, for always supporting my decisions, and having my back when I bite off more than I can chew.”

Thanking the ex-partner of his father he said, “When you think of someone you want by your side, you think of Colleen. And as I’ve told her many times, she is my motivator for being successful in this world."

Collin left his mother out of his graduation post. He also revealed his future plans. “I will be studying Mechanical and Industrial engineering in college,” Collin shared with his followers, as reported by Fox News.

People magazine reported Jon saying that he was not in contact with his wife.

He earlier told that he had eight graduations this year but only attended one because of his relationship with Hannah and Collin.