Tiffany Watson welcomes baby ‘boy’ with husband Cameron McGeehan

Tiffany Watson has finally welcomed an adorable little baby boy to the world with husband Cameron McGeehan.

The Made In Chelsea star, 29, who tied the knot with footballer Cameron, 27, last year, announced the happy news on her Instagram on Thursday evening.

She shared a sweet snap as Cameron held their little boy in hospital as she revealed the baby boy was called Jude Maximus McGeehan.

She penned: 'Jude Maximus McGeehan born 21/06/23. We love you so much!', along with a red love heart.

Tiffany looked happy and healthy as she gazed down at her newborn and looked comfortable in a white dressing gown.



