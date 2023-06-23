Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming pictures of daughter Malti, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shared some heart-melting new snaps of her 17-month-old daughter on Instagram, Thursday and she undoubtedly resembles her father Nick Jonas.



The 40-year-old actress melted hearts as she held her little bundle of joy close, showcasing their special bond.

The youngest Jonas sibling, Nick - who attended the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami last month - as a doting father was seen placing a headpiece on Malti as Priyanka appeared to be clipping it into her hair.

The Citadel star looked elegant in a sheer shawl adorned with embroidery and worn over her neck and shoulders.

The mother-of-one, one of India's highest-paid actresses, styled her hair back in a bun with a few bangs coming forward.

The beauty - who recently said she would give up her career for her daughter - accessorized with dangling gold earrings and held their 17-month-old baby girl, Malti Marie, who wore a sleeveless white dress with matching sandals.

Chopra inscribed the image on her Instagram Stories 'First fascinator. Ready for Ascot MM?'

Nick and Priyanka began dating in May 2018 and married in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies that December. They welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January 2022.