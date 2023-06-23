Dermot Mulroney takes a stand, walks off 'The View' stage in support of writers' strike

Dermot Mulroney made a bold statement of solidarity with the striking writers, choosing a rather dramatic approach.



During the taping of an episode of "The View," Mulroney walked off the stage, symbolically showing his support for the writers' cause.

Before leaving, Mulroney reportedly confirmed if the hosts were about to go on a commercial break and thanked them. Witnesses on-set stated that Mulroney's interview was friendly and proceeded smoothly, covering various topics such as his Disney+ series Secret Invasion, his past roles, his career, family, work ethic, and longevity in Hollywood.

The hosts of "The View" remained professional when Mulroney walked off, with Joy Behar even promoting his Disney+ series before going to a break.

Although his segment was pre-taped, sources indicate that it will be aired exactly as it occurred, with no plans to edit out the moment of Mulroney leaving the stage.

In a statement provided to Variety, Mulroney expressed, “Since I have such respect for ‘The View,’ a news program with a heart, it was there that I felt comfortable enough to draw attention to the ongoing WGA strike for fair wages and working hours, as I find it incredibly important to continue to support the union.”