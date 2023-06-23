DJ Dario shares saddening news of him being diagnosed with 'stage 4 cancer'

DJ Dario G shares the saddening on his Twitter handle

Dario G, a popular international DJ, has been diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer.

Dario, also known as Paul Spencer, shared the saddening and scary news with fans on his Twitter account on Wednesday. He promised fans that he will give his best to fight away the disease.

The DJ also revealed that he is currently paying regular visits to the doctors. His next follow up will be on Friday, where he will be discussing the next steps.

"Hard to write this. I've just found out that I've got stage 4 rectal cancer and a shadow on my liver," Spencer wrote. "That's damn hard to read too I'm sure. Gonna give it my best shot though. Stay positive, cos I am. Always. Seeing the doctors on Friday to discuss the next steps."

After hearing the news, fans expressed their concern over his health. They are all urging him to stay strong and positive during this time, reports Entertainment Tonight.

One of the fans wrote: “So sorry to hear this, really don’t know what to say, stay strong mate.”

On the other hand, there is a fan who shared his experience of fighting with cancer to show support. “Best wishes sir. I’ve been stage 4 since Oct 2013. Still here. Science is awesome.”

The UK based DJ is one of the most popular artists of the 90s. He along with Scott Rosser and Stephen Spencer kick-started their career as bandmates. But after a few years, the other two left. Now, only Dario is part of the band.

One of the major contributions of Dario G includes the dance track Game On that he made with Pitbull in 2010 for FIFA World Cup.