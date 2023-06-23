Is Luis Suarez retiring due to knee pain?

Gremio´s Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez reacts during the second leg final match of the Rio Grande do Sul State Championship, better known as the Gaucho Championship, against Caxias, at the Arena do Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil on April 8, 2023.—AFP

According to Gremio's president, Alberto Guerra, Uruguayan and Gremio striker Luis Suarez is facing a challenging situation as he tries to extend his football career due to a knee injury. Reports from Brazilian media indicate that Suarez is even contemplating retirement due to the severe pain he experiences, which has led him to rely on injections in order to continue playing.

Guerra addressed the seriousness of Suarez's condition, suggesting that the 36-year-old striker might need to consider a knee prosthesis as a potential solution. Suarez has already undergone multiple injections and tried various medications, but it remains uncertain how much more his knee can withstand.

Despite his struggles, Suarez continues to participate in training sessions and has been included in Gremio's squad for their upcoming match against America-MG in Brazil's Serie A. Since joining Gremio in January with a contract until December 2024, Suarez has scored an impressive 11 goals in 25 games.

Rumours have also circulated about Suarez's potential move to Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team, where he could reunite with his former teammate and close friend, Lionel Messi. However, any decisions about Suarez's future will depend on his ability to manage the pain and find suitable treatments for his knee injury.

The challenges faced by Suarez shed light on the physical toll endured by professional athletes throughout their careers. While the current circumstances cast doubt on the longevity of Suarez's playing days, his determination and the support of medical professionals will play a crucial role in determining his path moving forward. It remains to be seen how Suarez will navigate this difficult phase and make decisions that prioritize his long-term health and well-being.