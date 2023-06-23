'Indiana Jones 5' director shares shocking opinion on franchise

'Indiana Jones 5' will be the last outing of Harrison Ford from the adventurous franchise

Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold has a strong view on returning to the franchise as he explicitly stated that he is not up for continuing the series.

During an interview with Variety, the filmmaker gave his rationale for the decision, "I'm not interested," adding, "I refuse. I just can't do it… The amount of lore and Easter eggs and fan service starts to become antithetical to any of this stuff at a certain point. It isn't storytelling anymore. It's large-scale advertising."

On the other hand, Harrison Ford also ruled out any future involvement in the franchise as he announced his retirement from the Adventures series.

"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character," Ford added.



"I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film."

However, after Indy exit, Helen Shaw's (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) character may likely headline the future of the series.

As the producer Kathleen Kennedy hinted, it's "entirely possible" a Helen Shaw movie could happen… but not yet. "We're not having any of those conversations right now," she said.

"We're just focused on finishing this with Harrison."