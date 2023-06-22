Hilaria Baldwin breaks her silence on ‘cruel people’ criticism

Hilaria Baldwin has recently broken her silence after being criticised by people over her heritage or family.



Speaking to Romper magazine, yoga instructor said, “It's a ridiculous thing to be cruel to another person.”

Hilaria made this comment after Schumer called her ‘a sociopath’ in streaming special, premiered on June 13.

Schumer also took a dig at Hilaria’s husband Alec Baldwin over Rust shooting in October 2021.

Moreover, the comedian made joke about Hilaria’s Spanish heritage in 2021.

Schumer joked, “They have a von Trapp amount of children, and they named them all - I’m not sure, but very Spanish names like Jamón, Croqueta and Flamenco.”

While discussing about the criticism she and her husband received from some people, Hilaria told the media outlet, “I think there’s so much focus on negativity.”

“There’s always positive news, there’s always positive people. And so, it’s the question of leaning into that,” she asserted.

Hilaria continued, “And I have to remind myself and I have my core group of friends who are always checking me.”

However, the podcaster shared that they are “forever grateful to the people” who lift them up and encourage them in their “hard times”.

“And that might be as close as somebody in our family or one of our dearest, dearest friends,” she stated.

Hilaria added, “It could be somebody on the street who is just giving us a random hug or saying something very kind and supportive.”