Camilla takes fans back to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal wedding

Queen Camilla recycled the outfit from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding as she stepped out on Wednesday to attend the second day of horse races at Royal Ascot.



As the royal couple appeared on horse-drawn carriage in the royal procession, fans got their first glimpse of the Queen's ensemble for the daytime event. She was looking elegant in a pale pink coat dress by Anna Valentine.



It was reportedly the same outfit that Camilla wore to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's May 2018 royal wedding. Camilla's pink ensemble was perfect for the spring nuptials.



At the star-studded royal wedding, several guests wore pastel colors, including Meghan's mother Doria Ragland in mint green and Kate Middleton in light yellow.

Camilla apparently expressed her love and support to the California-based couple as they have ended their lucrative multi-million-dollar deal with Spotify, and are struggling to sign new deal to cope with the like financial crisis in the future.

Meanwhile, some critics claimed it's a routine of royal to recycle their expensive dresses. And, Camilla knows that no good outfit should go to waste.

Previously, Queen Camilla appeared in Dior's outfit amid rumourse of Meghan and Harry's new possible deal with the French fashion house, which according to some media outlets, were latter denied by a brand's insider.