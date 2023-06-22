YUNGBLUD to sell $20 tickets for his North American tour

He made the announcement on his Twitter, stating that he’s saddened that so many people are struggling

YUNGBLUD has announced that he will be selling tickets for his North American tour at the low cost of $20 so that more fans can afford to go. He will be coming out with a limited number of $20 tickets which will also include the fees.

“My music is for everyone, but I know not everyone can afford it, which is why we are doing this,” he explained. “The cost of gas alone to get to a concert is too much for many, let alone to eat and drink on a night out so I just couldn’t sit back and do nothing. Which is why we are putting the money back into this initiative to get those who cannot afford it out and enjoying music again.”

He initially made the announcement on his Twitter, stating that he’s saddened that so many people are struggling currently. “it breaks my heart that a lot of you out there right now can’t afford tickets to live shows. i see it everyday and i want to do something about it. as of tomorrow for the American tour that starts next week, tickets are going to be available for $20 inc fees.”

