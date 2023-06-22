Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn feels ‘relieved’ after parting ways with her

File Footage

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn is reportedly happy after breaking up with the singer and has no intention of getting back together with her.

According to Radar Online, the Conversations with Friends star has moved on from the Anti-Hero hitmaker as the insider said that he “relieved” to be out of the relationship.

Alwyn knew things were not working out between him and the singer which is why he parted ways with her but he never knew that she would stoop so low and make a song about their relationship.

The actor was also hurt after he found out that Swift has sparked a romance with Matty Healy and found singer’s rebound with the controversial musician “tacky and weird in the extreme.”

The source told the publication, “Joe’s not happy with her,” adding, “Things were not working between them, and he’s relieved to be out of the relationship.”

Speaking of the Stars at Noon actor, the insider added that he is enraged with Swift after she sang about him in You’re Losing Me! just like her previous exes.

“Apparently Taylor always said she wouldn’t do that, so it really added salt to the wounds,” the insider said. “He has no interest in getting back with her.”



