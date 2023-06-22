Marvel greenlighted 'AI help' in 'Secret Invasion' irks fans

Marvel fans slammed the use of AI on 'Secret Invasion'

Marvel's latest offering, Secret Invasion, has come with a bang, but the alien-filled series has one thing even bizarre: AI-made opening credits.

The starting promo sequence depicted the series theme, i.e., Skrull invasion as the shape-shifters were seen switching the faces of others while the credits displayed some familiar places.

Also, the superhero studio knowingly went for the decision to produce the opening credits of the show with the help of artificial intelligence, Polygon reports.

"When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?" director Ali Selim told the outlet.

The executive producer explained the bits of the process while admitting his failure to grasp the complex language working.

"We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change."

Since AI has risen in the showbiz industry, animations, in particular, are on the back foot, and ruing artificial language will prove a fatal blow to them if not regulated.

"It really feels like these tools are a way to remove what little leverage we feel like we have," animation writer Frank Gibson told IGN previously.



Meanwhile, MCU fans are not over the moon about the revelation, especially in the climate of the writers' strike, who are protesting against the encroachment of artificial intelligence in their domain.

"Secret Invasion uses Ai in the intro. The leadership of the show "doesn't know how Ai works." Vendor is Method studios. Who would not respond to comment. This is salt in the wounds of all Artists and Writers in the WGA strike," one user commented.

"You're a multibillion-dollar company… and you couldn't hire actual artists to create the intro for Secret Invasion? A company based on the work of decades of art made by people. Actual human beings. Instead, Marvel resorts to… ai? Gross," another questioned.

"Feel like it's pretty noteworthy how actual artists who worked on Secret Invasion are openly talking about how disappointing it is/ upset they are about the AI intro sequence. You don't normally see people risk professional work like that," a third added.



