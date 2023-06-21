Lady Gaga can't fathom criticism over migraine meds: 'She truly believes in it'

Lady Gaga unable to fathom the hate she has been receiving for promoting migraine medicine.

The Joker: Folie à Deux star really "believes" in the medicine as she has been dealing with migraine from a young age which is why the criticism is going above her head, a source said.

Fans of the singer-actor were furious after she promoted Pfizer's Nurtec ODT on her Instagram and wrote, "I'll never forget wishing I had found it sooner."

Gaga mentioned that she has “dealt with migraine pain” ever since her childhood and that she was proud to “partner with Nurtec ODT.”

Soon after the post, fans started bashing the House of Gucci actor for being “greedy” for sharing a sponsored post and market a migraine medicine for money.



“You really are such an embarrassing sellout. It's really disappointing,” one wrote while another noted, “Healthcare is a human right, not a commodity to exploit for the sake of greed and wealth.”

However, a source spilt to Radar Online that Gaga “doesn't understand the uproar," adding, "This is apparently something she truly believes in.”

“But like a lot of self-obsessed celebrities, she didn't see what was coming!" the insider added.

Dishing their own opinion on the issue, the insider said, "It really does paint her in an unflattering light.”