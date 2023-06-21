Taylor Swift enthrals fans, unveils new international dates for Eras tour

Taylor Swift set to take her Eras tour to Europe, Asia and Australia in 2024 as she announced new dates in social media post.
The Anti-Hero hitmaker will resume her tour next year after taking a break in December and January and will head to Tokyo, Japan as her next stop in 2024.
She will then perform in cities like Melbourne, Australia; Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Paris; Stockholm, Sweden; Lisbon, Portugal; Madrid, Spain; Lyon, France; Edinburgh, Scotland; Liverpool.
Some other stops include United Kingdom; Cardiff, U.K.; London; Dublin; Amsterdam; Zürich; Milan; Gelsenkirchen, Germany; Hamburg, Germany; Munich; Warsaw and Vienna.
Before wrapping up her tour, the singer will set the stage on fire in London in August 2024 for her two final shows.
Unveiling the new dates, Swift took to Instagram to share the new dates while revealing that Sabrina Carpenter will also join her on the road.
“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!” she penned.
“Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!” she added.
