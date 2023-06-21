Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend honoured as Kate Middleton reopens National Portrait Gallery

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend Misan Harriman has been honoured as his portrait of footballer Marcus Rashford was put on display as Kate Middleton reopened National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday.
Taking to Instagram, the photographer shared his photo from inside the gallery and wrote, “Little old me with my image of @marcusrashford in a lovely spot within the permanent collection of the newly reopened @nationalportraitgallery #thankful.”
He also thanked Dr Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the National Portrait Gallery, for this honour.
Earlier, Kate Middleton, the Patron of the National Portrait Gallery, visited the newly reopened Gallery, following an extensive, three-year refurbishment programme.
The transformation of the National Portrait Gallery marks the biggest redevelopment project that the building has seen since 1896.
Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United striker, was awarded an MBE by Prince William in 2021 for his campaigning work to make sure school pupils in need received meals across the summer during the pandemic.
