Phillip Schofield cuts a pensive figure as he celebrates his mother's birthday

Phillip Schofield cut a pensive figure in his new snaps as he celebrated his mother's birthday.

The shamed star, who was axed from ITV's hit daytime programme then sensationally quit the broadcaster altogether after admitting he lied to the Mail on Sunday about his affair with a colleague, was seen in Cornwall to celebrate his beloved mother's birthday.

Dressed in a casual blue T-shirt and white linen shorts, clutching car keys, his mobile phone, and a vape, Schofield, 61, still appeared sad but appeared to have had a slight tan and haircut.

While he still looked serious and hardly happy, it was a far cry from his pale appearance when news of his affair broke, crashing his career into the ground.

Phillip told last month how he had been too afraid to leave his home in case the public spat on him.



