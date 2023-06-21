Anupam Kher decides to train Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika acting skills

Anupam Kher encourages Vanshika to study first and then she can join acting if she wants

Anupam Kher promised Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika that he will train her personally whenever she decides to become an actor.

The Uunchai actor shared the video of their priceless conversation on his Twitter handle with a lengthy yet cute caption.

He mentioned: "Last week my dearest darling #VanshikaKaushik came to meet me at my office at @actorprepares. We talked about millions of things.”

“Like school, studies, being an actor, make up, hairstyles, @taylorswift and of course her papa and my dearest friend #Satish. We could have spoken for hours. She is a bright and beautiful kid! And I love her so much. So much to learn from her. Love and prayers always."

In the 7 minute 29 seconds long video, the 68-year-old actor can be heard saying to Satish’s daughter: "If you ever want to be an actor, not only I will train you personally as an actor, as a teacher, I will also launch you in a film."

As per Pinkvilla, Vanshika simply just laughed in response. Meanwhile, Anupam also added, "Seriously. But right now, you need to study."

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik were best friends. At the latter’s death, the actor was badly broke.

