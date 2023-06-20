Victoria Beckham jokingly calls Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz ‘frenemy’

Victoria Beckham is happy to get her son Brooklyn Beckham back after ending year-long feud with his wife Nicola Peltz .

However, a source spilt to Heat Magazine that the fashion designer still has “niggling issues” with the Transformers star despite putting up united front during recent get togethers.

Speaking of their infamous feud that lasted for almost a year, a source said that Victoria was “determined” to leave all the hatred behind for the sake of her son.

Hence, she and David Beckham gave Brooklyn and Nicola “big hugs” when they returned to their family and celebrated their first wedding anniversary with them.

“Victoria and David hated the tension between them, they especially hated how it affected the other kids,” the source told the publication.

“It’s the one thing that matters to them most – and they’re so relieved that Nicola has finally moved on from her seeming resentment of the family,” the insider added.

“Of course, there are a few niggling issues – a lot has happened, but Vic had to do this for the sake of her family. She jokes that she and Nicola are frenemies, but things are so much better than they were.”

The source noted that Victoria does not say that “all is forgiven” but she’s “more than happy to sweep it under the rug.”

Victoria understands why the billionaire heiress “turned into a bridezilla” and what made Brooklyn “pulled away from them” thinking that he was “desperate to find his own identity and independence with Nicola.”

Hence, Victoria and the former football legend are “happy” to “move on” from the feud and have accepted the fact that Nicola was “brought up differently, and is quite high maintenance.”