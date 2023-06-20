RRR actor Ram Charan becomes father to an adorable little 'baby girl'

Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad releases official statement regarding the birth of Ram's daughter

Ram Charan has been blessed with a daughter on June 20 with wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

On June 19, Ram and Upasana reached the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad in the evening. Earlier this morning, the latter gave birth to an adorable little baby girl.

Pinkvilla shared a medical bulletin released by the Apollo Hospitals. The bulletin officially announced the birth of the couple’s daughter.

The official statement read: “Ms. Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr. Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on the 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well.”

Picture credits: Pinkvilla

It seems like 2023 is really Ram’s year as he got blessed with some massive gifts this year. First, he received an Oscar for his superhit film RRR song Natu Natu and now he has been blessed with a daughter. These are two major gifts for him in 2023.

On the other hand, Natu Natu singer Kala Bhairava has created a special song for the RRR actor’s child, that has a meaningful tune.

Ram, 38, thanked him in an IG post for making such a beautiful song. He wrote: "Thank you Kaala Bhairava for creating this meaningful tune for our precious little one...We are sure this melody will bring happiness and joy to millions of children across the globe."

Ram Charan and Upasana also received a handcrafted cradle for their newly born daughter.

