'Elemental' flops as it opens as Pixar's second-lowest box office debut

Days after "Elemental" director Peter Sohn said he feels pressure to deliver a box-office hit, the film had the second-lowest debut in the history of Pixar, the acclaimed studio behind the "Toy Story" franchise, "Finding Nemo" and other classics.
According to reports, "Elemental" took in roughly $30 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the weekend.
The movie added $15 million overseas for a global total of $45 million from Friday through Sunday.
Variety's report on the films was headlined, "Elemental’ Flops With $29.5 Million in Battle of Box Office Lightweights."
Analysts had predicted that "Elemental" would open with at least $31 million at domestic theaters. The $30 million estimate, which will be finalized on Monday, would rank just ahead of the $29.1 million for 1995's "Toy Story," Pixar's first movie. "Toy Story" became a global blockbuster that spawned multiple hit sequels.
The studio is under pressure to fulfil fans expectations from the movie which was projected to debut with a modest $31 million to $41 million this weekend in the U.S.
The film was inspired by Peter Sohn's appreciation for his Korean immigrant parents, a theme he hoped will resonate with audiences.
"It's exciting, fun, and nostalgic when actors are invited back on the show," Jessica said
Prince Harry is allegedly making sure his memoir ‘reverberates’ around Royal Family
John Mulaney thanks his partner Olivia Munn in adorable Father's Day post featuring son Malcom
Bebe Rexha’s show was being held at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York
The festival, which began on Thursday, June 15, was held in Manchester, Tennessee
Prince William says feud with his brother has 'taken up far more airtime'