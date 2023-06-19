Kevin Smith thrilled by Superman cameo in 'The Flash'

Filmmaker Kevin Smith experienced a triumphant moment as his infamous story became a reality in The Flash movie.

The short appearance of Nicolas Cage's Superman battling a giant spider pays homage to Smith's past involvement with a cancelled Superman film.

“I HAVE SPENT the better part of 30 years of my career referencing the movies,” says Kevin Smith. “And now I’ve lived long enough where the movies are starting to reference me back.”

Smith reflected on his initial reaction to learning about the cameo and expressed his approval of the inclusion of the spider.

“I’ve been telling that story since 1997,” he says.

“And it’s kind of become a part of comic-book pop culture. And so my Twitter has been blowing up for the last 24 hours and people want to know what I think. And what I think about it is, you know, in a weird way, even though I’ve been making films for 30 years, and I got my own career, I feel like, ‘Oh, I finally made it.'”

As a dedicated fan of cinema and comic-book movies, Kevin Smith said he finds joy in seeing his work referenced and maintaining his connection to the audience's perspective.

“I mean, look, I’ll be honest with you, it’d be even better if they put me in the fucking things. That’d be way good for my brand. Oh my god. After we saw The Flash, Jason Mewes and I started lamenting, like, “Why don’t they ever hire us just to be the people that get punched by Batman in the movie? Like, we literally know the guy that plays Batman! How can can we hook that up?” And Jason’s always like, “I think they think we’re, like, too proud.” And we’re not. If somebody was like, “We want you to be in the movie where The X-Men punch you in the face,” I’d be like, done and done.