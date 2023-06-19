Meghan Markle should ‘revert to influencing’: ‘There’s no shame in that’

Experts believe Meghan Markle should ‘reconsider’ the idea of turning toward influencing to save her brand.
These claims and admissions have been issued by Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, during the course of her interview with TalkTV’s Kevin O’Sullivan.
The conversation arose once Mr O’Sullivan asked here ‘where the Sussexes go from here’. Especially with Spotify having cut ties with them.
She started by saying, “I think there are two options if they are strapped for cash because they do have 16 bathrooms and toilet paper is not getting any cheaper.”
She also urged Meghan Markle to go to her new agency and asked to become the face of a big brand.
And inversely advised them to consider “going away for a little while” if they cannot consider the second option.
Later on into the chat though, she also referenced a last resort and admitted that she should restart The Tig for its digital content because “there’s no shame in that.”
“That is a little work and a lot of money” Ms Schofield also admitted.
“Yes, the world is influencer, but you could get paid $20,000 for a 13 second video,” she also pointed out before concluding.
Bird collaborated on the screenplay adaptation for Nolan's film
The film directed by Peter Sohn released on Friday
Smith reflected on his initial reaction to learning about the cameo and expressed his approval of the inclusion of the...
After the initial announcement that the Melbourne show was sold out, Puth revealed that he will return to Margaret...
The Asmae El Moudir film dives into Morocco’s 1981 Bread Riots
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are being called out for ‘releasing too much too soon’