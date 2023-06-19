Sarah Jessica Parker says Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That’ cameo was a joy

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is the latest to enter the tiff amongst the cast of Sex and the City with her first public comments regarding Kim Cattrall's surprise comeback in And Just Like That.

According to Daily Mail, Jessica Parker while expressing her thoughts about Cattrall’s surprise said that Kim’s reprising her role as "Samantha Jones" was 'nostalgic and joyful.'

Sarah, who plays "Carrie Bradshaw" in the show, stated that they have approached the characters that hadn’t been around very thoughtfully.

"It's exciting, fun, and nostalgic when actors are invited back on the show." Jessica said.

She expressed, “More than just nostalgic, it's been a lot of joy.”

Cattrall was not in contact with any of the cast members of And Just Like That. Her cameo was filmed by HBO Max executives towards the end of season 2.

Daily Mail also reported the remarks from another cast member, Kristin Davis.

Davis plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the series. She diminished all the hopes of any further reunion of the Sex and the City cast.

Davis stated that fans were missing Samantha because she was a great character. So, the team thought to let fans enjoy a little bit of her character.

The uneasy relationship between Cattrall and Jessica Parker had been a source of controversy with Cattrall taking the feud into public domain in 2018 after the latter shared condolences over the death of Cattrall's brother.

Cattrall passed harsh remarks about Jessica calling her a “cruel” individual. She also expressed that Jessica was not her friend.