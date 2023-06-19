Italian Prince reflects on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal exit

Italian Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy has reflected on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step down as senior working royals, and believes that the Duke of Sussex is "suffering" following his royal exit.



The Prince told Fox News Digital, “I don’t like to criticize. And you know, they did their choice.”

Emanuele Filiberto further said, “Harry is a very intelligent young man. He suffered a lot [from] the media attention when he was young. Then, when his mother died, perhaps at a certain point he wanted to live another life, and he left with his wife… to America."

The Italian Prince apparently also talked about royal family’s snub to the Duke of Sussex at King Charles coronation.

He said, “I felt a bit sad when I saw him at the coronation of King Charles arriving alone… because he’s still the son of the king of England.

"[But] I think private matters should stay private in families."

The 50-year-old Prince further said: “I’m sure he’s suffering a lot about what is happening.

“You grew up to be like this. But you know, it’s [their] choice and God bless them. And I hope they will have a wonderful life."