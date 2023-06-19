Gwyneth Paltrow shares sweet Father's Day post

Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a sweet tribute on the occasion of Father’s Day 2023.

On Sunday the 50-year-old Los Angeles native - who boasts 14.4M social media followers - wrote via Instastory: 'Happy Father's Day to this guy!'

Gwyneth technically 'consciously uncoupled' from the 46-year-old Englishman a full year before they publicly announced the end of their decade-long marriage in 2014.

'We had told the kids and during that year, and some of our close friends knew what was happening,' Paltrow told Dear Media podcast The Art of Being Well in March.

The retired actress made sure to give a shout-out to her own late father - Emmy-nominated producer Bruce Paltrow - who passed away from oral cancer in 2002.



