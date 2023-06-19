Bruce Willis showered with love on Father's Day with special tributes

File Footage

Bruce Willis received special Father's Day shout outs from his wife Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore.



The Sixth Sense actor was celebrated for being the best dad to his five daughters, two with the model and three with the Indecent Proposal star.

Taking to Instagram, the model and Perfect Stranger star dropped a photo of the star with his daughter Mabel alongside a lovely note.

“Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones,” she penned.

“Where it might not be “conventional,” what he’s teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience,” Emma added.

“Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family,” Emma concluded the note.



Demi, who was married to the Pulp Fiction actor from 1987 to 2000, also honoured Bruce with a throwback snap of the actor alongside his three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

“Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls,” she wrote. “We love our #girldad. Happy Father’s Day!”

Bruce family, in a joint statement, disclose the heartbreaking news of his retirement while revealing that he was diagnosed with aphasia.



“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote at the time.

A year after the announcement, they revealed that his aphasia has transformed into frontotemporal dementia.