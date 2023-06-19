Italian Prince bashes Prince Harry for ‘spilling private matters’ outside

An Italian prince has just bashed Prince Harry for trying to 'sell' royal secrets outside of Palace walls.

Italian royalty, Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy made these admissions.

He weighed in on everything during a candid interview with Fox News Digital.

He started the chat off by admitting, “I don’t like to criticize” because “you know, they did their choice.’ (sic)

At the end of the day everyone is aware that “Harry is a very intelligent young man.”

But “He suffered a lot [from] the media attention when he was young.”

“Then, when his mother died, perhaps at a certain point he wanted to live another life, and he left with his wife… to America.”

During the course of the chat, Filiberto also went on to note the changes in demeanor he noticed

“I felt a bit sad when I saw him at the coronation of King Charles arriving alone… because he’s still the son of the king of England. But] I think private matters should stay private in families.”