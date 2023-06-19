Lahore Qalandars purchase Zimbabwe's T10 league franchise

Lahore Qalandars celebrate during a match of the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL). — Twitter/@lahoreqalandars

Lahore Qalandars, the two-time consecutive champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2022 and 2023, have expanded their presence in franchise cricket by acquiring a team in the upcoming Zim Afro T10 league.

The newly-formed Durban Qalandars will participate in the league's inaugural edition. The management of Qalandars is enthusiastic about this new venture and aims to replicate their success from the PSL in Zimbabwe's first-ever league.

Zim Afro T10 is affiliated with the Abu Dhabi T10 league and is supported by T Ten Global Sports. The first edition of the tournament is scheduled to take place from July 20 to 29, with the players' draft set to be held on July 2.

Earlier, Qalandars joined hands with Toronto Nationals ahead of the Global T20 (GT20) in Canada. The reigning PSL champions will outsource their coaching staff, led by Aaqib Javed.

Along with Aqib, full-time bowling coach Waqas Ahmed, fielding coach Shahzad Butt, and performance analyst Nabeel Edger Pace will also be part of the Canadian franchise.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the GT20 here in Canada and assisting Toronto Nationals with setting up the roster and providing them our full coaching staff in the upcoming season," Lahore Qalandars’ Chief Operating Officer Sameen Rana said.

"In our responsibility, we will help the franchise to achieve their winning ambitions in the league. The deal is a first of a kind and it is initially for a season and we will see how it goes.”

"For us, it could also serve as a talent scouting on some unseen players from associates countries. Who knows we could find another Tim David out of another associate country who outshines and become a part of a bigger cricket ecosystem,” he added.