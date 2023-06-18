Michelle Obama recounts fond memories of her dad: Video

Michelle Obama recently recounted memories of her late dad on the occasion of Father’s Day.



On June 18, the former First Lady took to Instagram and posted a video featuring throwback photos of her father.

The Becoming author revealed that her father would live his life according to “simple, brilliant maxim”.

“No one can make you feel bad, if you feel good about yourself,” she read.

“Those are the words my dad would say to me if I was ever feeling down on myself when I was younger,” said the 59-year-old.

Recalling fond memories of her dad, the Light We Carry writer stated, “Every time I think about my dad, I remember his unconditional love, his constant words of wisdom, how he always made me feel seen, how he made me feel heard.”

“Even though he is not around anymore, I carry the lessons he taught me everywhere I go,” she remarked.

Michelle also opened up that how tough this #FathersDay is for her.

“I know a day like #FathersDay can be tough for many – it was tough for me, too, when I first lost my dad,” noted the author.

In the end, Michelle added, “But once I realised that he was always with me and that I could honour him every day by living out his values, I started seeing the world, and my place in it, with so much more strength and resilience. It has made all the difference.”