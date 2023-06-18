Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fails to undermine Disney

Navigator Poll Indicates Florida governor Ron DeSantis' approach of criticizing Walt Disney for embracing diversity and "Woke" values has backfired.

While DeSantis aimed to boost his popularity by contrasting himself with high-profile targets, such as Disney, the poll shows that his efforts have not been successful.



In fact, DeSantis's favorability ratings have declined substantially since November, with views from Democrats, Independents, and Republicans all experiencing double-digit declines, reports TheStreet.

On the other hand, the poll indicates that Disney's reputation has remained steady, with nearly two in three Americans expressing favorable views.

Additionally, the idea of making America more like Florida, which DeSantis has advocated for, has also seen a decline in appeal among Americans across party lines.

The poll suggests that DeSantis's branding campaign and attempts to undermine Disney's reputation have not resonated positively with the public.