Travis Barker’s former wife Shanna expresses her true feelings over Kourtney’s pregnancy

Travis Barker’s former wife Shanna Moakler has expressed her true feelings after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she was pregnant with her first baby with Barker.

The US model, 48 told a fan on social media, “Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world.”

However, reacting to surprise pregnancy announcement at a Blink 182 concert, Shanna added: “I've known for weeks. This is not new news to me.”

Travis Barker and Shanna married for four years from 2004 until 2008 and they share two children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

Earlier, Kourtney surprised husband Travis Barker with pregnancy news at Blink-182 concert on Friday night.

The reality TV star held a large poster in the crowd that reads: "Travis I’m Pregnant."