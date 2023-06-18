Blake Lively starring ‘It Ends With Us’ faces uncertain future amid WGA strike

Blake Lively stars in ‘It Ends With Us’ as the lead character Lily Bloom, a young woman looking for a fresh start

Deadline reports that the production of It Ends With Us, directed by Justin Baldoni, who also stars alongside Blake Lively, 35, has been halted until the resolution of the Writers Guild of America strike.

The movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's beloved romance novel was being filmed in New Jersey, and crew members were reportedly informed about the shutdown via an email from Wayfarer Studios and Baldoni.

"Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the lost days we have experienced due to picketing, we must make the difficult decision to temporarily shut down production," the email reportedly read. "We want to express our deepest gratitude for your incredible patience and unwavering dedication throughout this challenging period.”

According to Deadline, the decision to halt production was made when less than half of the movie had been filmed.

The reason for the shutdown was because the co-financing status of Wayfarer Studios did not meet the WGA guidelines, making it unacceptable for the Writers Guild of America.

Published in 2016, Hoover's novel narrates the tale of Lily Bloom, a young woman in search of a new beginning. She falls in love with a doctor named Ryle Kincaid, but upon reconnecting with an old flame, she discovers Ryle's troubled past.