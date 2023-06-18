Mystery writer, actor Carol Higgins Clark dies at 66

Carol Higgins Clark, talented author and actor, passed away at age 66.

According to the New York Times, she was fighting appendix cancer, which ultimately resulted in her tragic death.

She was the daughter of Mary Higgins, a best-selling suspense author, who died at the age of 92 in 2020.

Clark graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1978 and after that, she studied acting at Beverly Hills Playhouse.

Her first novel Decked focused on private investigator Regan Reilly and was nominated for Agatha Awards in 1992 and the Anthony Award in the category of best first novel.

Most of her writings centered around the private investigator Regan Reilly. She appeared in several movies that were based on her writings.

She was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2016, following the footsteps of her mother, who was inducted in 2011.

Clark also took on roles in the movies based on her mother’s books, including A Cry in the Night, Deck the Halls, and My Gal Sunday.

A wake is scheduled for Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel in New York City. Her funeral mass will be held the following day at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer.