Sonam Kapoor shares golden pictures to wish Anil Kapoor a 'Happy Father's Day'

Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor reacts to her IG post for Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has wished father Anil Kapoor a happy Father's Day on June 18 by posting a few memorable photos.

Taking it to her IG, Sonam dropped a series of pictures that only featured her and Anil. The album she posted had a mix of her childhood photos along with her adult life pictures.

The Raanjhanaa actress wrote a moving note with photo album. “The hero on screen and our superhero in real life… Happy Father’s Day @anilkapoor! Love you daddy!!”

“Thank you for setting the best example of what a husband and father should be for @rheakapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor and I”, she wrote.

The Welcome actor’s wife Sunita Kapoor also reacted to the post by dropping a few read hearts.



Sonam and Anil are the most-loved father-daughter duo of the Bollywood industry. Their relationship and chemistry is an inspiration for many and is praised everywhere.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in film the Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor was last seen in web-series The Night Manager along with Aditya Roy Kapur. He will be next in Siddharth Anand’s film Fighter.