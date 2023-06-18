Shahid Kapoor on protecting his children from stardom: 'They need to have...'

Shahid Kapoor has two children, Zain and Misha

Shahid Kapoor has shared his opinion on how he protects his children, Misha and Zain from his stardom.

While talking about it on an entertainment portal, Shahid said that even though it is difficult to distant them from his stardom, but they need to have their own space and life so that they won’t grow up thinking that’s ll that matters.

The Farzi star told Hindustan Times: “I cannot keep them away from my fame, but they need to have enough of a life which has nothing to do with this, because they are their own people.”

“They must have their own individual reality. You cannot take away the fact that their father is an actor, they should accept that.”

“They should feel proud of that, we all are proud of each other in the family - me of my mom and dad, my wife, and what she does. That’s what family is all about.”

“Instead of focusing all our energies on that one thing about having famous parents - otherwise, the children grow up thinking that’s all that matters.”

He further revealed how her daughter once asked her why people wish to take pictures with him.

“Earlier, she would ask ‘why do people want your pics daddy?’ I told her ‘I do some work, like how you watch your cartoons, songs, I also do work which people can see. So, if they like my work, they want to get a picture with me”, said the 42-year-old actor.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action-thriller film, Bloody Daddy, reports News 18.