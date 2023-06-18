Karachi weather to remain hot today as humidity goes up

KARACHI: Karachi will witness hot and sultry weather during the next 24 hours as the humidity level in the air has gone up due to the suspension of coastal winds after cyclone Biparjoy abated.



The intensity of the cyclonic storm, which had developed in the Arabian Sea a couple of weeks ago, subsided after it made landfall along the Indian Gujarat coast and Pakistan-India border on Friday. Parts of southern Sindh and coastal areas of south-west India witnessed heavy rainfall under the impact of Biparjoy.

The weather in Karachi has also been partly cloudy with isolated light showers in some parts of the metropolis, especially those near the coast.

However, the sea breeze resumed today (Sunday) after which the intensity of heat will lessen to some extent in the evening.

Some parts of the port city witnessed drizzle this morning and the Met department has forecast more wet spells in the evening.

Currently, the level of humidity in Karachi's atmosphere is 63%, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 29.5°C today.

As per the weather update issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the mercury is likely to go up as much as 34-36°C today.

While the metropolis braves the heat, dust/thunderstorms with isolated heavy rain and hailstorms are likely in southeast Sindh, eastern Balochistan under Biparjoy's effects which is now categorised as depression.

Pakistani fishermen allowed venturing into sea

On Saturday, the PMD allowed fishermen in Balochistan to venture into the sea for their routine activities as the Biparjoy threat abated after the cyclonic storm weakened into a depression.

The fishermen in Balochistan were allowed to leave for their fishing expeditions on Saturday, while those in Sindh can resume their activities today.

The PMD said that Biparjoy lay over southwest Rajasthan, India and Tharparker in the adjoining areas of southeast Pakistan, and was likely to move further eastward and weaken into a low-pressure area, causing heavy rain with wind in the impact areas.