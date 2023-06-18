Murray continues winning Streak, advances to Nottingham Open final again

Britain's Andy Murray has returned to tennis after career-saving hip surgery.—AFP

Andy Murray, representing Britain, booked his place in the grass-court final of the Nottingham Open for the second time in a row after defeating Portugal's Nuno Borges in the semi-finals. The 36-year-old Murray, who recently claimed the Surbiton Trophy, his first title in Britain since 2016, is now set to face French qualifier Arthur Cazaux in the championship match.

Cazaux, a 20-year-old ranked 181st in the world, overcame fifth seed Dominik Koepfer to earn his spot in the final. On the women's side, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage will make history by competing in an all-British WTA final, a feat not witnessed since 1977.

Reflecting on his victory over Borges, Murray expressed, "You come here to enjoy the tennis, but ultimately you want to win the tournament." He delivered a convincing performance, winning 6-3, 6-2 against the third seed and world number 73. Murray acknowledged his upcoming opponent, saying, "I practised with him [Cazaux] a few weeks ago, he is a talented young French player, so it will be a good match."

Murray praised the tournament's quality, particularly the exceptional grass courts, and credited the groundsman and their team for their outstanding work. Currently ranked 44th in the world, Murray aims to break into the top 32 before Wimbledon begins on July 3rd. With a nine-match winning streak and not having dropped a set in the last six matches, including all four in Nottingham, Murray has displayed remarkable form.

After the Nottingham Open final, Murray's next tournament will be the Queen's Club Championships in London. In the opening round, he will face Alex de Minaur, the seventh seed and 18th-ranked player from Australia, whom Murray has yet to defeat in their three previous encounters.

In other tennis news, British player Neal Skupski and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof emerged as victors in the men's doubles at the Libema Open in Rosmalen, the Netherlands. They secured a 7-6 (7-1), 6-2 win over Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov in the final. At the Nottingham Open, an all-British men's doubles final saw Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday prevail over Liam Broady and Jonny O'Mara, clinching a 6-3, 6-7 (10-7) victory. Additionally, the Stuttgart Open in Germany witnessed Francis Tiafoe of the United States and Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany advance to the final after triumphing in their respective semi-final matches.