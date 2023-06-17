Ireland to pay $92,000 if people shift to its island

Inis Mor (Inishmore), the largest of the Aran Islands in Galway Bay in Ireland. — Twitter/@IrelandToday_

What better place can there be for you to relocate to if you are looking for a great lifestyle experience than Ireland, where you can take in the beautiful scenery while also earning some money?

People who want to renovate a rural paradise away from the chaos of modern life have new opportunities thanks to the nation in northwest Europe.

Inis Mór, a well-known location known to have appeared in big-budget movies, is one of more than 20 idyllic islands off the western coast of Ireland that will be revitalised as part of a recent plan unveiled by Ireland.

According to CNN, increased grants of up to €84,000 (nearly $92,000) will soon be made available to people willing to renovate vacant or abandoned homes and live inside them.

"Though there are no restrictions on who can purchase real estate in Ireland, prospective island residents should be aware that owning a place does not grant you the right to occupy it.

The government website has the most recent information on the "Our Living Islands" policy and the current renovation programme.

According to the government website, five high-level strategic goals that islanders themselves have identified as crucial for ensuring the community's long-term sustainability serve as the policy's cornerstones.

The strategic goals discuss increasing the number of people living on the islands, boosting island economies' diversity, improving health and wellness services, strengthening local island communities, and creating smart, sustainable futures.

Additionally, the policy supports the 2023–2026 Action Plan, which involves 80 actions by stakeholders directed by a state agency and discusses the provision of additional grant funding for islands specifically under the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant (Cro Cónaithe) to promote the use of existing properties for the provision of long-term housing.

The plan further aims to implement high-speed internet in digital hubs, schools, and BCPs on islands, promote remote working and education, test eHealth pods, and utilise BCPs for online medical appointments.

Additionally, the country also promises to support ongoing discussion between island communities, authorities, and stakeholders to ensure their voices are heard.