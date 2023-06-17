K-pop group Aespa’s Karina reveals the truth behind myth about idols

She also revealed her success within the gaming world through the game Gardenscapes

Karina from the K-pop group Aespa made an appearance on the show My Alchohol Diary hosted by Lee Young Ji where she cleared up this misconception about idols. She also revealed her success within the gaming world through the game Gardenscapes.

The discussion started when the host made a comment about Karina, saying: “There was one thing about you that shocked me. You finished all of Homescapes. That’s so crazy.”

The idol quickly corrected her, admitting: “It was Gardenscapes. I’m the number 1 in Korea.”

Fans of the idol were taken aback to find out that she was the one topping the leaderboards of the popular puzzle game in South Korea, having reached level 9926.

Young Ji quickly followed up with another question, wondering: “Did you even have time for that?” As it is a common conception that K-pop idols have packed schedules that leave little time for much else.

However, Karina quickly debunked the idea saying “I do have a lot of time,” despite being in one of the most successful K-pop groups right now.

“It’s all a lie that celebrities don’t have time. It’s all lies. So much time is spent on moving and waiting, it’s impossible not to play even one game.”

