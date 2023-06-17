Prince William ‘absolutely hates’ Prince Harry: ‘The contempt is almost palatable’

The level of contempt Prince William feels towards Prince Harry reportedly has ‘no measure’ and ‘cannot be exaugurated’.



These revelations have been shared by the Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes.

For those unversed, Tom Sykes is a royal correspondent for The Daily Beast, who recently spoke about how the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William appears ‘so strong’ that it feels ‘almost palatable’.



According to a report by News.com.au, Mr Sykes warns, “its impossible to exaggerate the extent of ‘William’s] contempt for Harry and Meghan now.”

This is mainly due to the fact that Prince William seems to “absolutely hate" his brother Prince Harry.

Before signing off he also admitted, “William will never forgive Harry” and “it’s just sickening to [William] that Harry, who knows exactly how distressing it will be to him, is now selling them out to the media.”

These revelations have come in response to Prince Harry's recent antics, from the Spare memoir, to the Harry & Meghan docuseries and also the recent court case in the British High Court.