'Black Mirror' creator claims he wouldn't know if AI substituted for Rishi Sunak

Charlie Brooker, the creator of the popular Netflix series Black Mirror, has opinions about AI.

Brooker revealed in an interview with Empire magazine that he had experimented with an AI chatbot called ChatGPT to write an episode for Black Mirror, but he found the results to be unsatisfactory. He described them as "sh*t."

More recently when asked by Sky News about the actions taken by U.K. politicians regarding AI, Brooker jokingly replied that he probably wouldn't have noticed if Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, had been replaced by AI.

“If Rishi Sunak had been replaced by AI, I probably wouldn’t have noticed. Actually, he’d be a good character to pop up like, you know the paper clip that used to pop up in Microsoft Word? I’d like a little Rishi Sunak that pops up and goes, ‘It looks like you’re writing about how depressing the government is – would you like some help with that’?'”

Brooker has been an active supporter of the ongoing writers' strike and participated in a protest in London on June 14.



Expressing his concerns about AI and tools like ChatGPT, he emphasized the need for control and regulation in their usage while acknowledging their usefulness to writers.