North West turns 10, plays cute prank with aunt Khloe

The eldest child of Kim Kardashian, North West, celebrated her 10th birthday by mischievously pranking her aunt Khloe Kardashian.
North grabbed the phone of her aunt and filled it by capturing comical poses.
Khloe shared the screenshots on her Instagram story. The prankster can be seen pulling off a dynamic range of comical expressions, including widening of her eyes as well as sticking out her tongue.
The caption of the post shared by Khloe indicates that she was clearlt amused by the antics her niece pulled. The caption read, “I love when my camera roll is like this from you my little northie too.”
The birthday celebrations were of grand style with a pool party arranged at Beverly Hotel by Kim Kardashian.
North’s mother, Kim, also arranged a complete visit of Dior pop-up boutique. North and her friends picked up their favourite accessories.
The festivities for the birthday did not stop there and North along with her friends spent night in a lavishly decorated suite.
Kim Kardashian shared some heart-warming moments on her Instagram in which the Birthday girl can be seen dancing with TikTok star Mias and NoLimitJay.
Kim captioned the post as, "My sweet special baby girl. I can’t believe you’re 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever ♾️."
